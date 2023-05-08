 
Monday May 08, 2023
Prince Harry's 'completely destroyed his entire life'

Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’

Experts believe Prince Harry has ‘completely destroyed’ his life, and the relationship he shares with the family.

David Mellor made these revelations during an interview with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

There he said, “Harry is not only destroying his life, but he’s destroying his ability to actually be accepted back into the Royal Family.”

Since “William got a settlement of around a million pounds which, when you think about it, considering Murdoch has paid out hundreds of millions, is not excessive.”

