Buckingham Palace releases Queen Camilla emotional video on New Year's Eve

Queen Camilla is not stepping away from raising voice about a tragic event in a new video released by Buckingham Palace.

On December 31, the official royal family's social media channels posted a small video clip from @bbctodayprogramme, featuring the Queen alongside the mourning John Hunt.

Camilla expressed her extreme sadness over the tragedy which took place with John's wife, Carol and daughters Louise and Hannah.

The statement alongside the video said, "John - a BBC racing commentator - lost his wife Carol and daughters Louise and Hannah when they were killed by Louise’s former partner at their family home in July last year.

"The conversation covered topics including the role of online spaces in the radicalisation of young men, and the importance of early intervention."

In the video, Queen Camilla was applauding the John family for speaking publicly about a taboo topic.

She said, "I think it's a cathartic moment for them, the more they can talk about it, the more you can try and get rid of these terrible demons and terrible memories of what happened to you."

It is also important to note that Queen Camilla has been quite vocal about violence and abuse against women as she has been working with organisations and initiatives helping the victims for years.