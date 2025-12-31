Kensington Palace’s latest Prince William, Princess Kate Instagram slip-up

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped 2025 with a delightful post, sharing the unseen highlights from the year.

Kensington Palace released never-before-seen family photos, behind-the-scenes from royal engagements among other significant moments. Each photo represented a month of the year, but there was an error that went undetected even hours after it had been posted on Instagram.

For the month of December, the Wales team had chosen a photo of Prince William cheerily laiughing with a member of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at their Christmas party.

However, in a slight slip-up, rather than writing Prince of Wales, it added an extra ‘s’ in the caption, misspelling it as “Princes”.

“December: The Princes of Wales attends The Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks.

Meanwhile, on X, formerly Twitter, the post did not contain individual details of the photos.

Other moments shared in the roundup included an insight into the familial ties of the royals. Prince William was seen sharing a laugh with father King Charles and aunt Princess Anne before the headed out on parade at the Trooping the Colour.

It also marked an important milestone for Prince George, who made his first royal engagement at Buckingham Palace alongside his parents during VE Day. Meanwhile, Princess Kate was seen in her element, smiling and chatting candidly for her public duties after her cancer battle.

2025 had been a rather transformative year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they not only went through professional changes but also made a personal move. The family has moved to their new home, Forest Lodge, as they gear up for a crucial year.

There is anticipation that William and Kate will be making an international tour, but all will be revealed in due time.