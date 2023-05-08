 
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
Web Desk

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

File Footage 

Queen Camilla cannot dodge the feeling that no one, except for her husband King Charles, no one wanted her to become the Queen of England.

The 75-year-old knows that no matter what she does, people of Britain will only remember her as the woman who broke Charles’ marriage with his ex-wife and mother of his sons, Princess Diana.

"I don't believe Camilla ever wanted this for herself either," royal author Phil Dampier said in a conversation with New Idea Magazine after Camilla was crowned besides Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

"For many, she will always be the woman who ruined the King's marriage to Princess Diana,” he added. "Camilla knows that's how some people feel, but there is nothing she can do about it."

Ever since her affair with Charles became public while he was married to the former Princess of Wales, "it has not been easy for Camilla, but she has stuck at it," the expert said.

Apart from this, Camilla had to deal with the fact that King Charles was allegedly interested in another woman, the Australian baroness, Dale Tryson.

The new monarch even said that Dale was the “only woman” who “ever understood” him, which reportedly did not sit well with Queen Camilla.

