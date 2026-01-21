Why Prince Harry's third media trial feels quieter but no less crucial

Prince Harry's previous courtroom showdown with the Mirror made headlines as one of the most high-profile royal appearances in recent memory.

But Tuesday’s proceedings against Associated Newspapers Limited offered a quieter and more measured atmosphere.

Arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, Harry cut a solitary figure, flanked only by his legal team and security.

Despite the high stakes, he followed proceedings attentively, occasionally taking notes, while keeping interactions strictly professional.

Alongside him were Liz Hurley and her son Damian, as well as Sir Simon Hughes, though the atmosphere felt more subdued than the dramatic fanfare of day one.

Actress Sadie Frost, who had been expected, was absent, possibly because the details of her claims were read out yesterday.

On the desks in front of The Duke and the Hurleys sat a book chronicling the life of Mazher Mahmood, the tabloid journalist convicted for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Once his barrister wrapped up the opening statement, Harry left at the lunch break, accompanied by the Hurleys, while Hughes stayed for the remainder of the morning session.

There was little chatter between the parties themselves; conversations were limited to legal advisors beside them.

Observers noted the shift in tone compared to past appearances.

Where Harry once focused on exposing media wrongdoing, sources suggest he’s now looking to move forward, focusing on charitable projects once the trial concludes.

The courtroom now remains calm, but with Harry set to give evidence later in the week, seats are expected to be in high demand once again.