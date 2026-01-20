Prince William, Kate Middleton release first photo after leaving UK

Prince William, Kate Middleton release first image after leaving UK

Princess Kate and her husband Prince William have released their first photo after leaving the UK, kicking off their Scotland visit by celebrating its heritage.

Kensington Palace issued an update on the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland’s iconic Kelpies.

The Palace wrote alongside the couple's iconic picture: "Meeting Duke and Baron."

William and Kate's office added: "Starting the day in Scotland at The Kelpies, learning about the mythology and remarkable craftsmanship behind these incredible sculptures."

The future monarch and his wife appeared to be inspired of the country's modern artistry and tradition, which reflects the deep cultural stories that continue to shape Scotland.

As part of their visit, the Walses will be also be trying their hand at curling with the team GB squad and Paralympic squad, while also learning how to weave tartan.

Amid speculations about their new look, Richard Eden asked Royal Editor Rebecca English: 'Does this mean that Prince William will be wearing a kilt?'

'That's bad news for you because you know what you've promised, that you'll wear one when he wears one,' the show's host Jo Elvin told Richard.

Duke and Baron are ranks of the European nobility. Duke is the highest rank in the peerage (below royalty), while a Baron the lowest, forming part of the hierarchy.