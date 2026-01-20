Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stay silent as Piers Morgan rushes to hospital

Harry and Meghan might be surprised to learn about their harsh critic Piers Morgan's accident.

The California-based couple remianed reluctant to respond to the tragic news.

The 60-year-old was rushed to hospital after tripping on a small step at a London restaurant, fracturing his femur and requiring a hip replacement.

The British TV personality underwent surgery amid Harry's presence in the UK. However, the Duke is not expected to visit the ailing British TV presenter.

Morgan is known to slam Meghan and Harry and even sensationally quit Good Morning Britain (GMB) after ranting about the former actress in 2021.

Some celebrities such as Lorraine Kelly and Eamonn Holmes shared support with the TV presenter.

Turning to hisofficial Instagram on Sunday (18 January), Morgan wrote that he’d ‘tripped on a small step inside a London hotel restaurant’.

In hospital, Morgan learned the fall was so bad that he needed a hip replacement. He is now recovering in expert care and faces a long six weeks on crutches.

He hilariously blamed the US President for the accident writing: "New Year off to a cracking start! I blame Donald Trump."

Taking to Instagram to share his condolences, Holmes, who had a double hip replacement back in 2016, wrote: “Well, sincere sympathy my friend but I am the expert in this field …. if u want advice or a visitor ! Lucozade and Grapes?”

Morgan’s injury was soon a topic of discussion on Good Morning Britain, with Susanna Reid, Ed Balls, and Kate Garraway weighing in. The trio speculated whether the former ITV host had been drinking before his injury.

In response, he shared a video of the discussion with his 2.5 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Zero alcohol was involved in the incident.”