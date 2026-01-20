 
Kate Middleton's brother gets his 'wagging tail' opportunity in UK

Princess Kate and William stop for a curling selfie

January 20, 2026

James Middleton delivered a dose of pure joy on Tuesday from his idyllic Berkshire countryside retreat.

James shared an irresistibly cute moment featuring one of his six beloved dogs.

Posting a charming video on Instagram, he showed off his skills as his pup appeared to “strum” a guitar

“Monday has clearly been very productive,” James joked in the caption, adding: “I’ve always wanted to do this and saw my opportunity! #guitardog.”

Meanwhile, his sister Kate Middleton and husband William squeezed in a quick selfie break while trying their hand at curling.

William and Kate’s first engagement of the day ran slightly behind after an unscripted stop at The Kelpies in Falkirk.

The striking 30-metre horsehead sculptures, inspired by Scotland’s mythology and its industrial muscle, clearly caught their attention.

