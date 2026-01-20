Palace issues statement as Prince William, Kate send emotional nod to Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton melted hearts with their gesture, supporting Harry during his UK visit.

The future monarch seemingly sent a subtle nod to his younger brother with his generous act.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought the house down at the national academy as they enjoyed moments with the athletes, which includes both able-bodied and wheelchair-using curlers.

Kensington Palace delighted fans by sharing a picture from the event to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram, wishing: "Good luck at the Winter Olympics to the Team GB curlers, and all the @teamgb and @paralympicsgb_official athletes going to Milan!"

Kate and William were all smiles as they posed for a group photo with them to support a cause close to Harry's heart.

The Duke, 41, is set to bring the Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027. The multi-sport event, founded by Harry in 2014, supports wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.

The Waleses' move seems to be a sign of unity and support for Harry's initiatives, putting aside their differences for the greater good.

The gesture melted hearts as the royals came together for a common cause.