King Charles reopens Balmoral as Lady Amelia brightens winter

Balmoral Castle’s winter lawns invite peaceful walks across 50,000 acres of eoyal grounds

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

King Charles’ cherished Highland retreat, Balmoral Castle, is ready to welcome visitors for short winter opening days and timing couldn’t be more delightful for royal watchers and casual explorers alike. 

After a seasonal break and a couple of weather related closures in early January, the estate announced that its grounds, gift shop and restaurant will swing open again on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, remaining accessible on selected dates through 22 March. 

Situated within the sprawling 50,000‑acre estate that has been a favourite royal bolt hole since Queen Victoria’s day, the castle’s gardens and sweeping lawns provide a peaceful winter backdrop for gentle walks. 

Parking is available for a modest fee, and dogs on leads are welcome to join the fun too.

Inside the Mews Gift Shop, visitors can pick up locally made goodies from Balmoral tartan scarves and cashmere throws to honey, whisky and stylish souvenirs perfect for a winter treat or early spring gift. 

The estate’s social channels stressed that while winter weather means plans can shift, the late‑January to March access offers “a wonderful way to enjoy the timeless charm of Balmoral” amid the quieter season.

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor’s recent winter outing her has added a splash of youthful joy to the Highland scene.

The 30‑year‑old was spotted enjoying the Balmoral lawns in a pair of pink tie‑dye jeans in chilly climes.

