Princess Kate beats Prince William in friendly curling competition

Prince William narrowly misses the target as Princess Kate triumphs

Princess Kate triumphed over Prince William as the royal couple faced off in a friendly curling competition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hands at the sport believed to have originated in Scotland during their visit to the country on Tuesday, January 20. The light-hearted competition unfolded during the couple’s visit to Stirling’s National Curling Academy, where they met Team GB curling stars ahead of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

In clips shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, William and Kate — known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay north of the border — were seen getting hands-on coaching from Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds and world champion skip Bruce Mouat. The pair practiced their delivery, footwork and sweeping technique before taking turns on the ice.

Kate’s first attempts were shaky. She struggled to gain momentum, slipping slightly during a few practice rounds and audibly expressing her frustration when her stone failed to travel far enough. However, she soon found her rhythm and went on to secure the win.

While William delivered a stronger opening run, his stone landed slightly farther from the target compared to Kate’s.