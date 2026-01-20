 
Geo News

Princess Kate beats Prince William in friendly curling competition

The Prince and Princess of Wales try their hands at the Scottish sport during their visit to Sterling

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Prince William narrowly misses the target as Princess Kate triumphs
Prince William narrowly misses the target as Princess Kate triumphs

Princess Kate triumphed over Prince William as the royal couple faced off in a friendly curling competition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hands at the sport believed to have originated in Scotland during their visit to the country on Tuesday, January 20. The light-hearted competition unfolded during the couple’s visit to Stirling’s National Curling Academy, where they met Team GB curling stars ahead of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

In clips shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, William and Kate — known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay north of the border — were seen getting hands-on coaching from Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds and world champion skip Bruce Mouat. The pair practiced their delivery, footwork and sweeping technique before taking turns on the ice.

Kate’s first attempts were shaky. She struggled to gain momentum, slipping slightly during a few practice rounds and audibly expressing her frustration when her stone failed to travel far enough. However, she soon found her rhythm and went on to secure the win.

While William delivered a stronger opening run, his stone landed slightly farther from the target compared to Kate’s. 

Queen Camilla draws her own cartoon and laughs
Queen Camilla draws her own cartoon and laughs
Sandringham's newest resident may need wellington boots
Sandringham's newest resident may need wellington boots
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first photo after leaving UK
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first photo after leaving UK
Prince Harry's legal team alleges journalists bought secrets from private eyes
Prince Harry's legal team alleges journalists bought secrets from private eyes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hope for third baby
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hope for third baby
King Charles issues personal statement mourning Spain train crash victims
King Charles issues personal statement mourning Spain train crash victims
Prince Harry waves and receives good luck cheers on day two of trial
Prince Harry waves and receives good luck cheers on day two of trial
Prince William ‘won't hold back wrath' as Prince Harry ignites new war
Prince William ‘won't hold back wrath' as Prince Harry ignites new war