Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at engagement after unexpected delay

The future king and queen's first stop was at the National Curling Academy

Prince William and Princess Kate’s packed day of royal engagements in Scotland was off to a delayed start.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Stirling on Tuesday, January 20, but their schedule was briefly delayed after an impromptu stop at The Kelpies in Falkirk. There, they posed with royal couple towering 30-metre horse-head sculptures which are widely seen as symbols of Scotland’s mythology and industrial heritage.

Their first official stop was Stirling’s National Curling Academy, home to some of Team GB’s top Olympic and Paralympic talent. The future king and queen arrived to a warm welcome by royal fans who were gathered at the venue to meet them.

Known for their competitive streak, William, 43, and Kate, 44, are expected to go head-to-head on the ice under the guidance of Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds and men’s world champion skip Bruce Mouat.

Later in the day, the royal couple will visit Radical Weavers, an independent tartan-weaving charity based in Stirling, where they will learn about the traditions behind Scottish tartan and try their hand at weaving, contributing to the charity’s ambitious project to create the world’s longest tartan scarf.