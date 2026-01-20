 
Geo News

Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at engagement after unexpected delay

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a packed day of royal engagements in Stirling, Scotland

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

The future king and queens first stop was at the National Curling Academy
The future king and queen's first stop was at the National Curling Academy

Prince William and Princess Kate’s packed day of royal engagements in Scotland was off to a delayed start.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Stirling on Tuesday, January 20, but their schedule was briefly delayed after an impromptu stop at The Kelpies in Falkirk. There, they posed with royal couple towering 30-metre horse-head sculptures which are widely seen as symbols of Scotland’s mythology and industrial heritage.

Their first official stop was Stirling’s National Curling Academy, home to some of Team GB’s top Olympic and Paralympic talent. The future king and queen arrived to a warm welcome by royal fans who were gathered at the venue to meet them.

Known for their competitive streak, William, 43, and Kate, 44, are expected to go head-to-head on the ice under the guidance of Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds and men’s world champion skip Bruce Mouat.

Later in the day, the royal couple will visit Radical Weavers, an independent tartan-weaving charity based in Stirling, where they will learn about the traditions behind Scottish tartan and try their hand at weaving, contributing to the charity’s ambitious project to create the world’s longest tartan scarf.

Queen Camilla draws her own cartoon and laughs
Queen Camilla draws her own cartoon and laughs
Sandringham's newest resident may need wellington boots
Sandringham's newest resident may need wellington boots
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first photo after leaving UK
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first photo after leaving UK
Prince Harry's legal team alleges journalists bought secrets from private eyes
Prince Harry's legal team alleges journalists bought secrets from private eyes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hope for third baby
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hope for third baby
King Charles issues personal statement mourning Spain train crash victims
King Charles issues personal statement mourning Spain train crash victims
Prince Harry waves and receives good luck cheers on day two of trial
Prince Harry waves and receives good luck cheers on day two of trial
Prince William ‘won't hold back wrath' as Prince Harry ignites new war
Prince William ‘won't hold back wrath' as Prince Harry ignites new war