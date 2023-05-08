 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘moaning about victimization’: ‘Don’t take the British for fools’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Harry ‘moaning about victimization’: ‘Don’t take the British for fools’
Prince Harry ‘moaning about victimization’: ‘Don’t take the British for fools’

Prince Harry’ bid to constantly moan about how victimized he is, has irked experts who believe he shouldn’t take the British people for fools.

Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

He started off by saying, “Frankly, we British don’t appreciate a very privileged, rich young man getting even wealthier purely because he’s willing to dish a load of dirt on his own family and the very institution that gave him all that cash and fame in the first place.”

“We don’t think much of someone born with immense advantages, status and celebrity moaning about how victimised he is. We don’t like being taken for fools.”

“And yet, despite all that, it is still possible, if only just, for Harry to work his way back into our affections.”

More From Royals:

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart' video

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'
Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’
Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’
King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot

King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Meghan Markle to ‘sleep easier at night’ after ‘milking PR’

Meghan Markle to ‘sleep easier at night’ after ‘milking PR’
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation