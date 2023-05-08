Prince Harry ‘moaning about victimization’: ‘Don’t take the British for fools’

Prince Harry’ bid to constantly moan about how victimized he is, has irked experts who believe he shouldn’t take the British people for fools.

Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

He started off by saying, “Frankly, we British don’t appreciate a very privileged, rich young man getting even wealthier purely because he’s willing to dish a load of dirt on his own family and the very institution that gave him all that cash and fame in the first place.”

“We don’t think much of someone born with immense advantages, status and celebrity moaning about how victimised he is. We don’t like being taken for fools.”

“And yet, despite all that, it is still possible, if only just, for Harry to work his way back into our affections.”