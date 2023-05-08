 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk
|
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Army assails Imran Khan over ‘malicious allegations against senior military officer’

By
Web Desk
|
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Monday May 08, 2023

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

  • Army warns Khan of “legal action” against “malafide statements”.
  • Khan's been levelling against officer without evidence, says army.
  • “These fabricated, malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate."

RAWALPINDI: The army came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday for his “irresponsible and baseless allegations” against a senior military officer, who is currently serving in the armed forces.

“[The] chairman PTI has levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement, as Khan continues his tirade against the establishment.

The PTI chief has claimed that the senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, but provided no evidence to authorities so far, while all the people accused have rejected the allegations.

“These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable,” the top military spokesperson said.

Senior analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said although what happened with the deposed prime minister in November was a tragedy, his track record forces one to believe that he might be targeting people to bolster his political support, with anchorperson Muneeb Farooq backing his analysis.

Khan has also blamed former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his government’s ouster in April last year, but has still not been able to prove it. 

The army’s spokesperson, in the statement, also said that a pattern has been witnessed over the last year, wherein, the army personnel are targetted for one’s political motives.

“This has been a consistent pattern for [the] last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.”

The ISPR DG added that politicos should refrain from making baseless allegations and warned that if such a trend were to continue, the army had the right to take legal action.

“We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda.”

Earlier, in response to Khan's allegations right a day after he was shot, the army had said that his "baseless and irresponsible allegations" against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are "absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for".

More From Pakistan:

Chinese students throng Pakistani truck art exhibition

Chinese students throng Pakistani truck art exhibition
PAC seeks details of Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Naqvi's assets

PAC seeks details of Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Naqvi's assets
President Alvi confirms Justice Musarrat Hilali as Peshawar High Court's CJ

President Alvi confirms Justice Musarrat Hilali as Peshawar High Court's CJ
Amid spike in violence, Afghan FM asks Pakistan, TTP to hold dialogue

Amid spike in violence, Afghan FM asks Pakistan, TTP to hold dialogue
China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military

China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military
AGP directed to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

AGP directed to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow
'Blighted property' notice at Pakistan-owned building in Washington disappears

'Blighted property' notice at Pakistan-owned building in Washington disappears
PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari slam Imran Khan for levelling allegations against army

PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari slam Imran Khan for levelling allegations against army
PPP in pole position in Karachi after victory in LG by-elections

PPP in pole position in Karachi after victory in LG by-elections
Parvez links Moonis Elahi’s return to Pakistan with Nawaz’s

Parvez links Moonis Elahi’s return to Pakistan with Nawaz’s
PPP wins 7, JI bags 4 Karachi LG seats as unofficial results pouring in

PPP wins 7, JI bags 4 Karachi LG seats as unofficial results pouring in
LG polls: Two grooms cast vote on wedding day in Naushahro Feroze

LG polls: Two grooms cast vote on wedding day in Naushahro Feroze