David and Victoria Beckham join Guy Ritchie for lavish Coronation celebration

David and Victoria Beckham relish posh coronation celebration with Guy Ritchie for King Charles' Coronation

To celebrate the King's coronation, Victoria and David Beckham hosted a luxurious celebration during the recent bank holiday weekend.

Along with their friends Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui, the famous couple spent the day in honor of the new monarch, indulging in some fun.

The luxury fashion designer, 49, and the former footballer, 48, took to Instagram, posting photos of themselves enjoying champagne and scones.



In one of the posts, the men were seen leaning back in their chairs, holding glasses of fizz. Both looked dapper in smart suits and ties, but David opted for chino trousers, while Guy sported an all-black ensemble.

David captioned the picture with the film director, "Celebrating in style," before documenting their coronation-themed desserts, including trifles and strawberries and cream.

The couple also shared family photos with their children, including one with their son Romeo and his wife Victoria, captioned "Celebrating with family this amazing weekend."

Victoria shared her own perspective of the party on social media, posting a photo with Jacqui, which she captioned, "Love you poo!!!!"

The former spice girl also shared another photo with a second friend captioned, "Amazing weekend celebrating with friends."

The couple's social media posts also included messages of support and congratulations for the new king.