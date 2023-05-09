Shahid Kapoor unveils how he bagged debut film 'Ishq Vishk'

Shahid reveals he was rejected multiple times during the audition of 'Ishq Vishk'

Shahid Kapoor, in an interview, revealed how he got his first big film Ishq Vishk.

While recalling the struggle behind bagging his debut role, Shahid unveiled that he was rejected again and again for the role.

He shared: “I gave auditions, I was rejected. Then I gave another set of auditions. And again I was rejected. Then I did a third round of auditions. Then I did dancing auditions. And then, I got the film. It was a long process before I got it.”

Immediately after the success of Ishq Vishk, the Farzi actor was given the title of 'chocolate boy'. However, he also spoke about people referring to him by that name. He says that he does not really like being 'stereotyped'.

“Honestly, I really don’t like tags. Now that people are saying I am good with grey characters, I don’t want to do it. Predictability is not an option for me."

"I want to do different kinds of films, different kinds of characters, and never be predictable. I start getting irritated by myself otherwise”, added Shahid.

Ishq Vishk featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala in the lead roles. In 2022, the makers of the film announced a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound with Rohit Suresh Saraf playing the lead role. Meanwhile, the film will also launch Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, reports News 18.