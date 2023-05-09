 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

Vivek Oberoi shares why he is being choosy in selecting projects

Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in web-series 'Inside Edge'

Vivek Oberoi, who has been distant from the silver screen for a while now, finally opens up why he has become choosy in selecting new projects.

Oberoi added: “I already know the ones that I’ve done just for money or just irresponsibly - out of insecurity as an actor - so I already know those movies. Today where I stand, I have realized that I don’t need to do that anymore.”

The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor further stated: “When you feel you don’t have to do something for any other reason, but the joy and passion of it, then whether it’s a success or a failure, it’s an attempt that works or doesn’t, it doesn’t matter.”

“After two decades of being in the industry you are empowered enough to be able to stand behind something that you love, that you believe in, that you’re attempting to do differently.”

According to Hindustan Times, Oberoi, 46 quoted the example of his successful web series Inside Edge. He said: “When nobody was doing OTT, I was doing the show. I got phenomenal success from it with all the awards, the Emmy nominations. It was a very fulfilling feeling that this is what I can do.”

Vivek Oberoi is known to be a vital part of the entertainment industry. He has delivered some super hit films at the box office namely; Saathiya, Krrish 3, and Shootout at Lokandwala. 

