Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, William's late arrival at coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, late to reach the venue at King Charles’ coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the new monarch and Queen Camilla wait for almost eight minutes outside Westminster Abbey before their coronation.

The couple was supposed to be seated at their designated seats before Charles and Camilla enter the church, as per the order of service issued by Buckingham Palace.

However, William and Kate were seen arriving after the King and Queen, which sparked reactions by the Royal fans.

Clearing all the confusions about why the duo was late, royal expert Omid Scobie said it was because of the Wales' children.

"The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly,” Scobie penned in Harper’s Bazaar.

"In fact, apart from Prince William and Princess Kate joining the procession late (children were to blame, a source tells me), and Camilla’s ladies in attendance - sister Annabel Elliot, and queen’s companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne - accidentally creating an unfortunate wedgie moment out of her silk Bruce Oldfield dress on the way into the Abbey, very few hitches took place,” he added.