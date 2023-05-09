 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, William's late arrival at coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, Williams late arrival at coronation
Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, William's late arrival at coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, late to reach the venue at King Charles’ coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the new monarch and Queen Camilla wait for almost eight minutes outside Westminster Abbey before their coronation.

The couple was supposed to be seated at their designated seats before Charles and Camilla enter the church, as per the order of service issued by Buckingham Palace.

However, William and Kate were seen arriving after the King and Queen, which sparked reactions by the Royal fans.

Clearing all the confusions about why the duo was late, royal expert Omid Scobie said it was because of the Wales' children.

"The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly,” Scobie penned in Harper’s Bazaar.

"In fact, apart from Prince William and Princess Kate joining the procession late (children were to blame, a source tells me), and Camilla’s ladies in attendance - sister Annabel Elliot, and queen’s companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne - accidentally creating an unfortunate wedgie moment out of her silk Bruce Oldfield dress on the way into the Abbey, very few hitches took place,” he added.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles' stance on diversity

Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles' stance on diversity

Prince Harry to attack Queen Camilla again in new book?

Prince Harry to attack Queen Camilla again in new book?
King Charles, Queen Camilla ripped over ‘American Idol’ appearance: ‘Cringe’

King Charles, Queen Camilla ripped over ‘American Idol’ appearance: ‘Cringe’
Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family video

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family
Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare video

Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare
Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face

Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face
Royal family snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew with latest move

Royal family snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew with latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation
Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis
King Charles ‘crestfallen’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s departure

King Charles ‘crestfallen’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s departure
Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert video

Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert
'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert video

'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert