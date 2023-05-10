 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Scarlett Johansson recalls emotional visit to Jeremy Renner after his major accident

Scarlett Johansson reflected on her emotional reunion with Jeremy Renner after his terrifying accident that almost took his life.

On New Year’s Day, the Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital after being “crushed” by a PistenBully snowplough.

His Avengers co-star, Johansson, was shooting Project Artemis in Atlanta when she woke up to the news that Renner was nearly killed in a snowplough accident in Tahoe while digging out his nephew’s car.

“I was very upset,” Johansson recalled to Variety in recent interview.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries when he was run over by the seven-tonne snowcat. However, after his surgeries, Renner showed excellent progress.

“On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’” she told the outlet. “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

The text group includes the original six Avengers: Johansson, Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

A few weeks ago, Johansson and Evans flew to Los Angeles together to visit Renner a few weeks ago.

The Captain America actor recalled the reunion to be cheerful rather than gloomy. “No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” he shared. “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

However, the Black Widow actress felt more emotional at the get together than Evans. “I was honestly so f---ing happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally,” Johansson elucidated.

“He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

It’s been just over four months since Jeremy Renner’s major incident, and in April, he made his first red carpet appearance for the premiere of his new series Rennervations.

