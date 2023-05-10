 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'

Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Arjun Rampal's Telugu debut film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role

The heartthrob of India Arjun Rampal has officially announced his debut Telugu film NBK108.

Taking it to his Instagram, Arjun shared the exciting news with his fans by posting a video where him and director Anil Ravipudi can be seen having a conversation. The actor has joined the star cast on the shoot of the film in its Hyderabad schedule.

The Rock On actor wrote: “Making my South Debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me. Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampal72 on board as the antagonist.”

Arjun also shared his first look from NBK108 and expressed his feelings on embarking this new journey. He wrote: “It begins a new journey onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all you’re your support, love and blessings.”

NBK108, besides Arjun Rampal and Nandamuri Balakrishna, also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in significant roles. The film is expected to go on floors on Dussehra, reports India Today. 

