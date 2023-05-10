 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor flaunts 'new hairstyle' in her latest IG post

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Shraddha's fans speculate the new hairstyle is a transformation for a project

On May 10, Shraddha Kapoor posted adorable picture of her on Instagram flaunting her new hairstyle.

Shraddha shared two pictures in which she looked super cute wearing a pink t-shirt with light blue denim jeans. She also wore a pair of coloured sneakers and held a cup in her hand while posing for the camera flashing her million-dollar smile.

The Ek Villain actress added a quirky caption to her post, wrote: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”

As soon she dropped her latest photos, fans immediately rushed to the comment section praising her new look. Most of the fans are curious to know if Shraddha shared these pictures hinting towards a new project.

On social media user wrote: “Is this new look for a new project?” meanwhile, another fan commented: “Spy movie loading. Tell us the movie name.”

On the other hand, some fans are also gaining inspiration from the new haircut. One fan commented: “Loving the new haircut. Feeling to do the same.”

Shraddha Kapoor has delivered some super hit films at the box office namely, Aashiqui 2, Stree and recently, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. At present, the actress is gearing up to shoot for Stree 2 with Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, reports News 18. 

