 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Army says May 9 to be remembered as 'black chapter' in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

RAWALPINDI: In a rare response, the armed forces said on Wednesday that May 9, 2023 — the day when chaos gripped the nation following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said after the PTI chief’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court on National Accountability Bureau’s orders, a “well-thought-out plan” was witnessed in which the army was targetted.

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and other, they were praising the military — in a bid to overshadow their criticism.

“On the one hand, these evil elements vigorously stir up public sentiments to fulfil their narrow and selfish goals and on the other, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the army for the country while throwing dust in the eyes of the people. This is an example of hypocrisy.”

The military’s media wing added that a group of people — draping political garb in their lust for power — have done unprecedented damages to the country that Pakistan’s enemies since its inception have not.

“The army showed extreme patience, tolerance and restraint and without caring about its own reputation worked with extreme patience and endurance in the wider interest of the country.”

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

British Council cancels all exams including O-level, A-level for May 11

British Council cancels all exams including O-level, A-level for May 11
Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case
Tyrian White case: IHC rejects petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

Tyrian White case: IHC rejects petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification
SC rejects PTI petition challenging high court verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest

SC rejects PTI petition challenging high court verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest
Army to be deployed in Punjab, KP, Balochistan as agitation claims 4 lives in Peshawar

Army to be deployed in Punjab, KP, Balochistan as agitation claims 4 lives in Peshawar
In Pictures: A chronology of events since Imran Khan's arrest

In Pictures: A chronology of events since Imran Khan's arrest
Imran Khan's first picture after arrest emerges

Imran Khan's first picture after arrest emerges
Imran Khan's second-in-line Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Imran Khan's second-in-line Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad
'Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja': How Fawad Chaudhry reacted after Imran Khan's arrest

'Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja': How Fawad Chaudhry reacted after Imran Khan's arrest
Pakistan Army has ‘no link’ with Imran Khan’s arrest

Pakistan Army has ‘no link’ with Imran Khan’s arrest
Travel advisory: Canada, US advise citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious

Travel advisory: Canada, US advise citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious
US, UK urge govt to follow democratic norms in light of Imran Khan's arrest

US, UK urge govt to follow democratic norms in light of Imran Khan's arrest