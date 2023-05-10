Army says May 9 to be remembered as 'black chapter' in Pakistan

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

RAWALPINDI: In a rare response, the armed forces said on Wednesday that May 9, 2023 — the day when chaos gripped the nation following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said after the PTI chief’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court on National Accountability Bureau’s orders, a “well-thought-out plan” was witnessed in which the army was targetted.

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and other, they were praising the military — in a bid to overshadow their criticism.



“On the one hand, these evil elements vigorously stir up public sentiments to fulfil their narrow and selfish goals and on the other, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the army for the country while throwing dust in the eyes of the people. This is an example of hypocrisy.”



The military’s media wing added that a group of people — draping political garb in their lust for power — have done unprecedented damages to the country that Pakistan’s enemies since its inception have not.



“The army showed extreme patience, tolerance and restraint and without caring about its own reputation worked with extreme patience and endurance in the wider interest of the country.”



More to follow...