King Charles will ‘burn out’ if ‘this keeps up

Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Experts believe King Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy will bring ‘ruin’ upon the House of Windsor as ‘burn out’ isn’t far behind.

Royal journalist Angela Mollard issued these warnings and accusations.

she warns, “There’s a glaring problem with the new look Brand Windsor. Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the average age of the remaining eight is 77.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Indeed, the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy is 88 while the Duke of Kent is 87.”

“The new King wants a 'slimmed down' monarchy but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm, leaving Kate and William to do it all.”

