Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
Prince Harry finally reveals why his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided to part ways

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has revealed that his break up with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy was influenced by press intrusion.

In written arguments submitted to the court, the Duke of Sussex claimed his break up with Chelsy was influenced by unlawful information gathering and the emotional impact of invasions of privacy.

Prince Harry is one of several high-profile claimants bringing damages against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.

The trial at the High Court in London, which began on Wednesday, is expected to last up to seven weeks with Harry set to take the stand in June.

Harry claims in the statement through his lawyers, “Every time he was in a relationship, or even an alleged relationship, that person’s entire family and often their friends were ‘dragged into the mess’ and were the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN.”

“It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and made him fear for his and her safety.”

Harry further says in the court documents, “MGN’s activities led Ms Davy to make the decision that 'a Royal life was not for her', which was 'incredibly upsetting' for the DoS at the time.”

