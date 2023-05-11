 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moves causing ‘massive split’ for Lilibet

Thursday May 11, 2023

Experts believe Lilibet is slated to suffer greatly as a result a result of her parents’ decision, because it forces her into a split.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn

He warns, “Everyone will know that Lilibet got her name because it was Elizabeth II's childhood name, and I don't think that's a good thing.”

“I think it ties her too close to a world that her parents really want to leave behind.”

“So there's going to be a split, she's going to feel that she was named in a way that ties her to England and to the Royal Family very closely.”

“But she's growing up with parents who are very wary of the world they've left behind... very critical of it and rejecting it.”

