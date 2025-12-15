Andrew's Sandringham hideout turns into fortress with new ban

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sandringham home's security has been beefed up ahead of his exit from the Royal Lodge.

The former duke is preparing for Sandringham relocation from his current home at the Windsor Home Park estate.

Prior to his relocation, Andrew's security is being tightened. The officials are working to increase privacy around the site with a new ban being put in place.

To avoid security ris, drones have reportedly been banned from flying over a farm on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

As per reports, the Sandringham no-fly zone has now been extended to include Marsh Farm in Wolferton, which is two miles west of Sandringham House, where the royal family usually spends Christmas.

Drones may harm the privacy as high-resolution cameras and thermal sensors allow them to record and monitor locations from a distance.

The new area of the flight restriction zone over the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk has been added in time for Andrew's move.

It has been reported that Marsh Farm, which is currently a working farm, has been set aside for Andrew when he relocates to new home. It is situated in the secluded Wolferton, which offers a church and a social club, but no pub or village shop.

It is to mention here that the no-fly zone isn't an entirely new addition to the estate's security measures.

There is currently a 365-day-a-year no-fly zone in place over a large part of King Charles' 60-acre estate, including Sandringham House and Anmer Hall to the east – the Prince and Princess of Wales' ten-bedroom country home.

The new legislation that covers Marsh Farm was made on 16 September and came into force on 22 September this year. The order states: "The Secretary of State has decided that it is necessary in the public interest to amend the restricted area in the Air Navigation (Restriction of Flying) (Sandringham House) (Restricted Zone EG R219) Regulations 2025(a)."

Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest.

It seems Andrew will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham.