Princess Eugenie makes final decision on royal Christmas gathering

Princess Eugenie made a significant decision about her appearance over Christmas in the UK, as tensions between Andrew and the royals remain unchanged.

There are talks about the York sisters' outing with King Charles and the senior royals at Sandringham, especially after the former Duke and Duchess of York's royal exit.

Now, an insider has told Mail that Eugenie is planning to "stay away" from the drama and spend the festive season at her home in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children.

"Eugenie was tempted to stay in Portugal with her family and husband, Jack Brooksbank. She is so settled there, far from all the drama," the source shared.

On the other hand, Beatrice is in a dilemma, as she needs to be at three different places during Christmas.

The reports claimed that the eldest daughter of Andrew and Fergie wants to spend time with her little family at their new Cotswolds home.

She also aims to join King Charles and other royals in Norfolk. But Beatrice has also reportedly been thinking about her parents, who will be alone at Royal Lodge after the royal downfall.

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice, alongside her sister Eugenie, also skipped Kate Middleton's annual carol service, which took place on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.