Princess Anne drops truth behind royal duties in candid statement

Princess Anne, who is known as one of the most dedicated members of the royal family, earned praise for her work for the monarchy and how her continued efforts have helped her patronages.

Even at the age of 75, King Charles’s sister has not slowed down with her work and is good enough to challenge all the younger lot of the royal family with the number of engagements she takes in a day.

Back in July, the Princess Royal attended the 2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and diligently performed her duties for the role she received from her mother, late Queen Elizabeth in 2006.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo dropped an update on the event in which Anne made a rare admission about the responsibility patrons have towards their assigned patronages.

“We would not be here without our committed tattoo performers and cast members, both from home and across the globe,” they acknowledged Anne’s efforts. “Our Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, spoke about the importance of our tattoo performers and shared why she enjoys attending our rehearsals each year.”

They added, “From all of us at the Tattoo, we are grateful for their dedication, talent and the energy they bring to every performance.”