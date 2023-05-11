 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Netflix drops Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries trailer

“Just do it. Do it now”, is the advice Arnold Schwarzenegger offers in the trailer for his inspiring Netflix documentary ‘Arnold’.

The Netflix biopic narrates Schwarzenegger’s life and career in three chapters; covering his body-building era, Hollywood success and political tenure as governor of California.

The official synopsis of the documentary series reads: “This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

Among one of the highlights of the series is another quote, which reflects the Terminator actor’s core belief system: “If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied,” Schwarzenegger says.

The documentary is expected to release onJune 7, right after Netflix’s release of Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, the action-comedy FUBAR on May 25.

Meanwhile Netflix has made available other Schwarzenegger hits, including Conan the Barbarian, Twins and The Last Action Hero.

‘Arnold’ is directed by Lesley Chilcott and executive producers for the documentary include Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray.

