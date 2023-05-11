PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry arrested as crackdown intensifies

PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry — APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the wake of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, party leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry have been arrested from Islamabad.



The Islamabad police said in a statement on Thursday that the party leaders were taken into custody under Section 3 Maintenance Public Ordinance (MPO).

Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested as he was heading towards the Supreme Court, where the hearing against Imran Khan’s arrest is underway.

The latest arrests came a day after PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were taken into custody while Shah Mehmoood Qureshi was detained earlier in the today under the same act.

More to follow...