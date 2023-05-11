Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

 
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid once again sparked romance rumors after they were seen leaving Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to PageSix, they were accompanied by a group of over 20 people, and were not sitting next to each other during the meal.

The publication reported that DiCaprio and Hadid were seen leaving the upscale Italian eatery separately, and left just three minutes apart.

The pair have been tightlipped about their relationship and have shown no sign that could suggest they are in a serious relationship.

The actor and the supermodel are also not following each other on social media. Hadid, who is followed by more than 78 million people on Instagram, follows the likes of Channing Tatum but no the "Titanic" star.

Similarly, she is also not on the list of people Leonardo DiCaprio follows on the Facebook-owned application.

If their social media pages are anything to go by, the supermodel and the actor are not romantically linked to each other.

