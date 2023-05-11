 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

British lawyer Dr Charlotte Proudman was prominent among people who used social media to criticize the royal family during the coronation of King Charles.

Sharing a picture of the King and others from the ceremony, she wrote, "What a beautiful photograph of white male privilege and entitlement. Sums up who rules our country."

Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family

It was when Twitter's "readers added context" starting appearing under the lawyers' post which appeared to be misleading.

According to the note, "For 134 of the last 200 years the head of state of the United Kingdom has been a woman."

A large number of royal fans who were angry at Ms Proudman for criticizing the royal family started spreading the screenshot of the post to corroborate their claim that the royals are unjustly targeted by their critics.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details
Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals video

Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals
Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing' video

Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing'
Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas

Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas
Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation

Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation
Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?

Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology
Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen

Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen
Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’ video

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’
Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?