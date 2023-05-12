 
pakistan
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Ahmed Subhan

Shireen Mazari arrested under Maintenance of Public Order

Friday May 12, 2023

PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari. Twitter
The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders shows no signs of slowing down, as PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday.

According to officials, the Islamabad police raided her house during the early hours of Friday. Her arrest comes after a series of arrests of multiple other PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

In a major legal victory for PTI, Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been declared "illegal" by the Supreme Court on May 11, and authorities have been instructed to release him "immediately". 

The apex court has sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, allowing him to spend the night with his family. 

The court has also ordered Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by tomorrow, which is the same court that previously declared his arrest to be legal. 

It is important to note that the court has set a precedent that no person shall be arrested within the premises of a court.

