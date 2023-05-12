 
Showbiz
Friday May 12, 2023
Web Desk

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar

Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Gauahar Khan receives congratulatory messages from Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vikrat Massey and more
Gauahar Khan receives congratulatory messages from Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vikrat Massey and more

Gauahar Khan has finally welcomed an adorable little baby boy to the world with husband Zaid Darbar. 

Taking it to their Instagram handle, both Gauahar and Zaid shared the same post to announce the birth of baby boy. 

They shared a cute poster that read: “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid."

Meanwhile, the couple just simply wrote: “Allahumma baarik fihi” in the caption. 

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar

Ever since the new parents shared the news, their IG handle has been flooding with congratulatory messages. Many of the celebrities from the entertainment industry showered love and blessings on Gauahar and Zaid.

For Instance, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma congratulated the duo. On the other hand, Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey wrote: “Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both.”

Sophie Choudry commented: “MashaAllah… huge huge congrats you guys… May Allah bless your baby boy with good health, happiness always.”

In December 2022, the lovebirds announced their first pregnancy news with fans on social media by posting an animated video, reports News 18.

The video poster Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared read: “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become Three! InshaAllah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.”

