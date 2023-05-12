Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith lavishes praise on Imran Khan

Ben Goldsmith, a British businessman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-brother-in-law, Friday said he "loves and admires" the cricketer-turned-politician.



“He's been one of the great inspirations of my life. As a young teenager, he was the older male role model in my family,” he said, while speaking during a British television show.



Talking about the PTI chief, the British financier said Khan was always there during school holidays he taught him how to play cricket.



Ben, one of the younger brothers of PTI chief’s former wife Jemima Khan, also expressed concerns over Khan's safety amid the unprecedented situation in Pakistan after the latter was arrested on May 9.

“I am worried about Imran Khan,” he said.

The 42-year-old's comments come after Pakistan descended into chaos following the former prime minister's arrest from the Islamabad High Court's premises earlier this week in a land fraud case, prompting supporters to storm military buildings and ransack the residence of a top army general in Lahore.

A day earlier, Jemima — who lives in the United Kingdom with her sons — took to Twitter to share her reaction.

"Finally sense has prevailed," she wrote in her tweet along with a high-five emoji as well as the Pakistani flag.

Khan's arrest was declared “illegal” by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which ordered his immediate release on Thursday.

Praising Khan for being an environment-friendly world leader, Ben said: “The 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Recharge Pakistan project is an example of Imran Khan's environmental friendliness.”

PTI chairman’s former brother-in-law avoid commenting on the ongoing situation in Pakistan mentioning doesn’t want to be involved in relevant matters.

However, he did comment on what his former relative thinks about it. “Imran Khan is sure that the end will be good,” he added.