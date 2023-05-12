 
Two terrorists killed as battle rages on after attack on FC camp in Balochistan: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Army personnel can be seen standing at guard. — Reuters/File

After a heavily-armed assault on their camp in the Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) men eliminated at least two terrorists as the standoff continues between the two sides, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the militants attacked the camp in the early hours of the morning, adding that the operation is currently underway with heavy exchange of fire taking place with the armed assailants.

ISPR also noted: "Currently, operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex."

During the clearance operation, the military said that two soldiers have embraced martyrdom while another three are injured.

As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

In the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last month, it noted that the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

It also reiterated its commitment to rooting out terrorism which it said saw an uptick after the banned outfits regrouped.

