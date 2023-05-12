 
Tom Cruise conscious of his looks amid Shakira rumoured romance?

File Footage 

Tom Cruise will not be taking any risks with his appearance amid rumours that he is dating Shakira.

In an interview with The Sun, a plastic surgeon claimed that the Mission: Impossible star has been taking cosmetic surgeries in efforts to woo the newly single Waka Waka hitmaker.

The doctor claimed that the superstar has spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments in the past few years as can be visible with his smoother skin and a chiseled jawline.

Dr. Richard Westreich told the publication, "Through the years, it is possible that he may have spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments.”

"Overall, I think Tom is just getting started with it all,” he added. "I think for most people, there's an inflection point when the problem gets so bad that they decide they want to do something about it."

Furthermore, he said, "Throughout the course of Tom's life, he may have done a couple of minor cosmetic treatments.

"There's the possibility of functional rhinoplasty, of laser skin, resurfacing, and perhaps even a little lipo under his chin.

"Now that Tom's 60 years old, perhaps something finally got to him,” he said. "It is possible that he may have spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments.”

Cruise sparked dating rumours with Shakira after they were spotted chatting at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend.

However, a source denied the rumours claiming that the singer, who recently parted ways with Gerard Pique, is not interested in dating so soon after her breakup, reported US Weekly. 

