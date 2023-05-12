 
Friday May 12, 2023
Jack Black pays tribute to video games with hilarious new song

Friday May 12, 2023

After the enthusiastic response to his song ‘Peaches’ for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black is back with another melody, this time dedicated to video games.

Jack Black’s band Tenacious D released 'Video Games' with a complementary animated video featuring numerous video game references.

The video begins with Black chanting he’s never played video games, whilst hilariously alluding to all his favourites including, God of War, Fallout 4, Sonic the Hedgehog, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Super Mario Bros and more.

While the cartoon version of Jack sings about one game after the other, bandmate and guitarist Kyle Gass keeps getting demolished by several video game characters.

Last month, Black’s song 'Peaches' for The Super Mario Bros. Movie made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list at number 83, becoming the first ever song of his solo career to feature on the coveted list.

Jack Black’s Video Games is animated by YouTuber Chris O’Neill, and melodiously establishes his gamer standing.

In a statement about 'Video Games,' Black and Kyle Gass said: “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…. But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys…. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!!!”

