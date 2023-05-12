 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Internet services to remain suspended in Pakistan till miscreants are caught: minister

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks at a media briefing in Islamabad. —APP/File
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks at a media briefing in Islamabad. —APP/File

  • Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan will not be arrested till May 17. 
  • He says whatever has happened as of now was "unprecedented". 
  • "Facilitation being provided to this 'ladla' should be applied to everyone".

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the internet services in the country will remain suspended till the people who burned the houses and caused damage to public property are caught.

"Many of these vandals have been identified and their arrests might take some time, till then, the internet services will remain shut," said the interior minister while speaking to Geo News.

“There are many people who used these services legally and they are the ones losing out so we have to keep that under surveillance,” Sanaullah said.

He said that the people who caused damage to the buildings during the protests connected with each on social media.

“Their entire work is done on the internet including the planning and the abuse, all of it is done on social media," said Sanaullah.

He also hinted at the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after May 17, the day when his bail expires in the cases registered against him for the violent protests that took place after his May 9 arrest.

In double relief for Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted two-week protective bail to the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case and also barred authorities concerned from arresting him till Wednesday (May 17) in any new case filed after May 9.

The IHC granted protective bail to the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case hours after he warned of countrywide unrest if he was arrested again.

Commenting on IHC's decision, Sanaullah told Geo News that if the court gives Khan protective bail, then he will not be arrested at all.

He said that the court orders will be implemented and Khan will not be arrested till May 17, adding that the senior officers were told to take instructions from the advocate general.

"If there is a reason for his arrest, then he will be arrested," said Sanaullah while speaking to Geo News.

The interior minister said that what the PTI did in the last two-three days is intolerable. "The courts can facilitate them but as per the law, we will take action against their anti-state and terror activities," said Sanaullah.

While speaking about the Supreme Court's verdict to release Khan and terming his arrest illegal, Sanaullah said that whatever has happened as of yet was "unprecedented". He said that the facilitation being provided to this "ladla (blue-eyed boy)" should then be applied to everyone.

"There is no example of such judicial decisions and means of facilitation are being invented," said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

When asked if Khan will be arrested as his party workers were involved in vandalising an important installation in Lahore, Sanaullah said: "We have all the evidence from every single day, we have his speeches. The cases have been filed and are still being filed."

He said that the cabinet has condemned yesterday's remarks in the Supreme Court and how he was welcomed after embezzling a huge amount of money.

Speaking about the blockage of internet services throughout the country, the minister said if the situation is prolonged then the government will seek guidance from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"It will take some time to arrest the miscreants who set fire to people's houses and it is possible that the internet services might be blocked till then," he added.

He further said that there have been no talks about banning the PTI. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB: Anti-corruption crusaders with wide powers

NAB: Anti-corruption crusaders with wide powers
PM Shehbaz blasts judiciary for giving 'extraordinary' relief to Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz blasts judiciary for giving 'extraordinary' relief to Imran Khan
Two terrorists killed as battle rages on after attack on FC camp in Balochistan: ISPR

Two terrorists killed as battle rages on after attack on FC camp in Balochistan: ISPR
PTI protests: Update on Punjab schools closure

PTI protests: Update on Punjab schools closure
PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day

PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day
Relief for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
Live updates: In major relief, Islamabad High Court grants bail to Imran Khan in multiple cases video

Live updates: In major relief, Islamabad High Court grants bail to Imran Khan in multiple cases
Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith lavishes praise on Imran Khan

Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith lavishes praise on Imran Khan
President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan video

President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation
Imran Khan likely to address supporters after IHC hearing

Imran Khan likely to address supporters after IHC hearing
History goes up in smoke as PTI protesters set Radio Pakistan Peshawar on fire

History goes up in smoke as PTI protesters set Radio Pakistan Peshawar on fire