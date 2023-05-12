 
Friday May 12, 2023
Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award

Actor Javier Bardem will be presented with the Donostia Award, a prestigious career achievement prize, at the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival taking place from September 22-30.

The actor, who has over 70 screen credits, will receive the award on September 22, thirty years after his first appearance at the Festival in 1993 for the competition screening of Golden Balls.

Bardem, who won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for his role in No Country for Old Men, was last at the festival in 2021 with The Good Boss. He will also appear in the second film of Denis Villeneuve's Dune series later this year.

The festival previously awarded the Donostia to filmmakers including Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Juliette Binoche.

Colombian filmmaker Laura Mora won the Golden Shell in the main competition at last year's festival, while Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder and Hong Sang-soo's Top / Walk Up also premiered in competition.

Spanish actor Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem is widely acclaimed for his roles in blockbusters and foreign films, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the psychopathic assassin Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers' modern western drama film No Country for Old Men.

Bardem also stars in the 2023 adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid as King Triton.

