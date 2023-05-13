PM Shehbaz orders arrest of Corps Commander House vandals in 72 hours

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the media after visiting the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. — Screengrab/PTV News

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting at Lahore Safe City

Such kind of terrorism is unacceptable, says PM Shehbaz.

Laments government property was damaged under a plan.



LAHORE: After visiting the Corps Commander House in Lahore that was ransacked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to move swiftly and arrest the vandals within 72 hours.

“All the criminals and attackers should be arrested in the next 72 hours. All those who incited, helped, contributed to the chaos should be arrested within 72 hours,” directed the PM. He added that such kind of terrorism is unacceptable.

The PM issued the directives while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. Before arriving at the headquarters the PM had also visited the vandalised Jinnah House.

PM Shehbaz shared that Jinnah House has been burnt down completely, adding that the whole nation is in grief with that happened.



“Terrible events in the history of Pakistan took place on May 9. Corps Commander House is the historic Jinnah House and seeing it [in such a condition] is disheartening,” said the PM.



Attacking his predecessor Imran Khan, the PM said that the former prime minister and his “mob” are not less than anti-Pakistan elements.



“Those involved in terrorist activities should be convicted as per the law,” said the PM. He assured that the law will deal with the miscreants with an “iron hand”.

“What terrorist could not do in 75 years, the PTI miscreants were able to do it. Government property was damaged under a plan,” said the PM.

The premier also regretted that the martyr’s memorial was also damaged and called for the trial be held against the miscreants in anti-terrorism courts.

“If anti-terrorism courts have to be opened at night to punish the criminals, then they should be opened,” urged the PM and directed the police and the administration to immediately arrest the miscreants as the “whole situation is unacceptable”.

The premier in the meeting also directed Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to increase the number of anti-terrorism courts.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz, along with interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, visited the vandalised Lahore Corps Commander House where he extended solidarity with the country's military leadership. He later also paid a visit to the Services Hospital to meet with the injured personnel.

The CM and PM also met Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi at the Services Hospital, where he had his eye operated, which was hit by stone-pelting during angry PTI supporters' protests.



After the PTI chief Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9, protestors barged into the Jinnah House in Lahore, which is the residence of Lahore corps commander, to demand the release of their leader.



Reacting to the vandalism by protestors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said May 9 — the day when chaos gripped the nation — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” the military’s media wing said.

The PTI, however, denied involvement in the violence that ensued terming ISPR statement “against ground realities”.

"We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to the Constitution and law. PTI has always discouraged deviance from the Constitution and law," a statement released by the party read.

Following the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commander’s home, authorities have registered cases against senior PTI leaders.