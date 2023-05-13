Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan to collaborate in supernatural thriller film

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are going to mark their first on-screen collaboration with this untitled project

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are reportedly taken on-board for a supernatural thriller film.

Madhavan, after receiving substantial love and fan following in the South, has successfully made himself a vital part of the Bollywood industry. His last biopic film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he directed and produced himself, helped him gain massive recognition.

Now, the actor is gearing up to team up with Devgn in an untitled thriller movie. Produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, the yet-untitled film will most likely release this year in June.

According to the reports, Madhavan and Devgn starrer film is being shot in Mussoorie, Mumbai and London. At present, the film is in the pre-production stage.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

On the other hand, R Madhavan has another biopic in the pipeline. The actor is all set to play Indian inventor G D Naidu in his next film. The movie will also mark as the Bollywood debut of Punnagai Poo Gheetha, reports Pinkvilla.