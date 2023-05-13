 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt weighs in on MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt says her Met Gala debut was a 'massive deal'

The 2023 Met Gala featured the debut of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who dazzled in her pearl-adorned dress. Alia has recently opened up about her debut at the event and shared that she was just making sure she doesn’t “fall down on the red carpet”.

In her interview with News 18, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “The little girl in me was just making sure that I don’t fall down on the red carpet and that I was getting enough time to pose, take a breath and enjoy the moment. It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time.”

The 30-year-old is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. The action-thriller will premiere on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Bollywood lovers will get to see the actress star opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will grace theatres on July 28.

Fans are also excited about the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which will not only star Alia Bhatt but also Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. 

