In response to the recent countrywide violent protests and attacks on the military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and the General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said his party workers were not involved in the incidents.

Addressing the nation via a video link, the PTI chairman said that those who were escaping from the elections wanted to create unrest and chaos in the county, not his party.

More to follow...