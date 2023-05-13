When will postponed Punjab board exams take place?

Students attempt the annual board exams at Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Murree Road, Rawalpindi on May 18, 2022. — APP/File

Education authorities in Punjab have announced new dates for the exams that were postponed from May 10-12 as violent protests gripped the nation in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) said the exams — conducted by nine different boards across the province — would now be held from May 17-19.

According to the PHED, the exams for Quran translation and ethics would be held on May 17, chemistry and general science on May 18, and Islamiat — religious education and Islamiat — Dars-e-Nizami on May 19.

New roll number slips for the postponed exams would be uploaded on the respective board's website, the PHED said, adding that students could also take the exams on their old roll number slips.

The authority advised students to reach their pre-determined exam centres on the new dates.

As violent protests erupted across the country after PTI Chairman Khan's arrest on May 9, the Punjab government called in the army and imposed Section 144 to ban all kinds of gatherings, rallies, sit-ins and protests.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile broadband services and revoked access to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Subsequently, education authorities in Punjab postponed exams and shut down schools, colleges and universities.

The British Council also cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan.

The situation has somewhat stabilised recently following the PTI chief's release.