LHC orders release of Dr Yasmin Rashid

Dr Yasmin Rashid smiles during a PTI rally. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Judge orders Dr Rashid's release if she is not wanted in any other case.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was arrested yesterday under section three of MPO.

Lahore High Court also orders release of 17 other female PTI workers.

In yet another relief for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday suspended the detention of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the petition at Lahore’s top court, during which he said: “Dr Yasmin Rashid should be released if she is not wanted in any case.”

In a separate hearing, the LHC also suspended the detention of 17 other female workers of the PTI.

Rashid was arrested yesterday under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), as the police crackdown on PTI leaders showed no signs of slowing down and raids were carried out in Islamabad and Lahore, following increasingly violent protests by party supporters.

PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas said yesterday that the former minister had been hiding to avoid arrest.

"Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated. Her brother-in-law is still in police custody.

A number of cases were filed against Rashid, including that of an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's residence.

‘Immediate release’

The PTI has demanded that other senior members who are still incarcerated be released immediately.

“Our leadership and peaceful Pakistanis are still under arrest, we demand immediate release for all of them!” PTI tweeted.

Amongst the leaders still under arrest are Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the MPO.

‘Willing to apologise’

Talking to media personnel in Sialkot today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed remorse for violating the sanctity of families.

“I apologise to the families whose sanctity was violated,” he said.

He further said: “The word ‘revenge’ does not exist anywhere in our politics, I am personally ashamed and no matter how much such things are condemned, it is not enough.”

Referring to incidents at the houses of PTI leader Usman Dar's mother and other politicians, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said: “I am ashamed for everything that happened. I’m willing to go to the homes of the women whose honour was violated to apologise.”