Sindh to remain gripped by heatwave-like conditions

A volunteer showers water on a labourer's head to protect him from heat stroke during high temperatures in Karachi on May 12, 2023. — Online

The prevailing heat-wave like conditions will continue to bake most parts of Sindh with mercury likely to shoot up to 47°C in the interior part of the province, the weather authorities have warned.



According to a report published in The News, areas such as Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and suburbs are expected to witness a maximum temperature ranging from 45°C to 47°C under the prevailing climatic conditions.

"We are seeing very hot and dry conditions in the interior of Sindh, where the temperature is likely to remain very high in the days to come.

"Actually, May is one of the hottest months in the country and we are expecting very warm conditions in southern parts of the country during the current heat spell,” Sindh's regional Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told The News on Saturday.

He further stated that isolated dust-thunderstorm/light rain was expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts on May 15 and 16.

What's the latest forecast for Karachi?

While speaking to Geo News, Sarfaraz said that the hot and dry weather is likely to keep Karachi scorching for 24 hours. Maximum temperature in the port city may rise to 35-37°C leaving it searing, the Met Office added.

The weather expert, however, said that the intensity of heat had decreased as compared to previous days, but predicted the city’s weather to remain scorching hot with temperatures likely to fluctuate between 36°C to 37°C for the next few days.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures may reduce down to 28°C and humidity in the air will remain 69%, the weather forecasting authority mentioned.

"The intensity of heat is high due to increased humidity levels in the air," the Met department chief said.

Informing about the levels of breeze in the city, he mentioned that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 16 kilometres per hours.

"There is no chance of heat wave in the month of May," he added, further mentioning that weather keeps fluctuating in the months of May and June, as it is sometimes hot and mild at other instances.

He denied chances of rainfall in the metropolis at present. "Monsoon rains are expected to be less than normal," Sarfaraz claimed.