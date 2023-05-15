 
Monday May 15, 2023
Salman Khan's Mother's Day post leaves ex-Sangeeta Bijlani emotional

Monday May 15, 2023

To celebrate Mother's Day 2023, Salman Khan shared adorable photos of himself with his mother, Salma Khan, on Instagram, and his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani was left emotional.

The heartwarming photos shared by Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman Khan on Mother's Day 2023 showed him and his mother sitting on a couch in their home. Salman sported a light blue T-shirt, while his lovely mother was dressed in a printed outfit.

The post, which Salman captioned, “Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay,” included two pictures of the mother-son duo. In the first, Salman and mother Salma were seen sitting on the couch while the actor looked at his mother with love, while in the second picture, he was seen kissing his mother on the cheek.

Reacting to Salman’s post, ex Sangeeta Bijlani commented “mom” followed by a heart eyes and a heart emoji.

The post was showered with adoring comments for the actor's mother. Celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arman Malik and Sunil Grover dropped heart emojis in the comments.

The post, which is only a couple of hours old, has already garnered more than 14,000 sweet comments from celebs and fans. One fan wrote, “Awwwww this is so cute.”

Another added, “Made our day. Love You Salma Aunty.”

Salma Khan is mother to four kids – renowned actor Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

