Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs

Royal photographer Hugo Burnand has disclosed the importance of official portrait, displaying King Charles with his heirs Prince William and Prince George.

Buckingham Palace on Saturday released an official portrait of King Charles and his heirs.

The official portrait, taken by Hugo Burnand, was shared both on Instagram and Twitter with caption: “The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.”

Now, the royal photographer has shared details about the photo, taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.

He said, “I did a lot of research in the archives of past coronations, and I didn't see any previous pictures of the line of succession.

"While we have seen pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince George, never have we seen them in the throne room with all the regalia."

The photographer further told Hello magazine, “There's a lot of formality in that picture. But I think that I've managed to show the essence of the individuals at the same time, which to me makes it not just a historical document, but also a portrait."