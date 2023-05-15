Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

Royal experts have started to bash Prince William and Kate Middleton for taking away King Charles’ limelight, on his own Coronation Day, for a bit of ‘manipulative’ self-publicity.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine brought these allegations and revelations to light.

She started by questioning, “Correct me if I'm mistaken, but wasn't the Coronation about King Charles and Queen Camilla?”

“This video featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales and their charming children, seems a teeny-tiny bit premature.”

“Don't get me wrong, we adore them. In particular, the Princess of Wales is, at every turn, the picture of perfection – impeccably turned-out, stunningly beautiful, stylish – as this short film reminds the world.”

And while “It's lovely, and they really are an idyllic family” there's something “just a bit too slick about it, a bit too party-political broadcast. A bit, dare I say it, manipulative.”

“After all Was the Hollywood-style video really necessary?" she also chimed in before signing off.