 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

Royal experts have started to bash Prince William and Kate Middleton for taking away King Charles’ limelight, on his own Coronation Day, for a bit of ‘manipulative’ self-publicity.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine brought these allegations and revelations to light.

She started by questioning, “Correct me if I'm mistaken, but wasn't the Coronation about King Charles and Queen Camilla?”

“This video featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales and their charming children, seems a teeny-tiny bit premature.”

“Don't get me wrong, we adore them. In particular, the Princess of Wales is, at every turn, the picture of perfection – impeccably turned-out, stunningly beautiful, stylish – as this short film reminds the world.”

And while “It's lovely, and they really are an idyllic family” there's something “just a bit too slick about it, a bit too party-political broadcast. A bit, dare I say it, manipulative.”

“After all Was the Hollywood-style video really necessary?" she also chimed in before signing off. 

More From Royals:

King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation

King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation
Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’ video

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’
Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs

Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs
Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career

Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career
Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London video

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London
Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident

Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident
Holly Willoughby says Kate Middleton's Eurovision performance was incredible

Holly Willoughby says Kate Middleton's Eurovision performance was incredible
King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte video

King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed

Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed
Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well' video

Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'
Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'

Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'